AEW Fans Want Cesaro to Face Samoa Joe in Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite finally revealed the final lineup for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, and it's stacked with amazing match-ups. Names like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Rey Fenix, and more are all involved in big-time first-round match-ups, but there is one spot yet to be revealed, with one spot in the tournament being occupied by the Joker. As we've seen in past Battle Royals in AEW, the Joker is typically a big debut or much-anticipated return, and while there are several names buzzing around online for that spot, one of the names at the top of the list is former WWE Superstar Cesaro, who if he debuted in the first round would face Samoa Joe.

Cesaro exited WWE of his own accord earlier this year after he and WWE couldn't come to terms on a new deal, and he walked out as a free agent, so no non-compete clauses were active at the time. Since then we haven't Cesaro jump back into the ring, though he's appeared on G4 and in videos alongside his DA Party crew of Xavier Woods, Breezus, and Adam Cole.

Cesaro seems like a brilliant fit for AEW's style and approach, and the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament would be a great place to debut for the Swiss Superman. Plus, Cesaro vs Joe is one fantastic debut match scenario, and we can think of any other number of dream match setups we'd love to see for him in All Elite Wrestling. Now, other names people have mentioned include Miro and Johnny Gargano, and both of those would be fantastic too. Cesaro seems to be the frontrunner though, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.

