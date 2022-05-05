AEW Fans Want Cesaro to Face Samoa Joe in Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite finally revealed the final lineup for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, and it's stacked with amazing match-ups. Names like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Rey Fenix, and more are all involved in big-time first-round match-ups, but there is one spot yet to be revealed, with one spot in the tournament being occupied by the Joker. As we've seen in past Battle Royals in AEW, the Joker is typically a big debut or much-anticipated return, and while there are several names buzzing around online for that spot, one of the names at the top of the list is former WWE Superstar Cesaro, who if he debuted in the first round would face Samoa Joe.
Cesaro exited WWE of his own accord earlier this year after he and WWE couldn't come to terms on a new deal, and he walked out as a free agent, so no non-compete clauses were active at the time. Since then we haven't Cesaro jump back into the ring, though he's appeared on G4 and in videos alongside his DA Party crew of Xavier Woods, Breezus, and Adam Cole.
Cesaro seems like a brilliant fit for AEW's style and approach, and the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament would be a great place to debut for the Swiss Superman. Plus, Cesaro vs Joe is one fantastic debut match scenario, and we can think of any other number of dream match setups we'd love to see for him in All Elite Wrestling. Now, other names people have mentioned include Miro and Johnny Gargano, and both of those would be fantastic too. Cesaro seems to be the frontrunner though, and you can find some of the best reactions starting on the next slide.
Who do you think the Joker will be? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!
Lord.— Raphael Garcia (@RGarcia_Sports) May 5, 2022
Let the Joker in the tourney be Cesaro.
I'll behave for the rest of 2022. #AEWDynamite
So we're all decided that the 8th man is either Miro or Cesaro, right? #AEWDynamite— 🌹 Vaccinated 🤠💩hausen 🌹 (@ZombieArmyCraig) May 5, 2022
Ok. Hear me out. Cole is coming out of the right side of the bracket. That's easy to call.
But the left side tho?
Has to be the Joker....so Gargano....Cesaro....
WHO!?#AEWDynamite— Raphael Garcia (@RGarcia_Sports) May 5, 2022
Gonna be a wild tournament. Hoping Cesaro is the joker. pic.twitter.com/GhvDaHLqGL— Chris Mattingly (@cmattingly97) May 5, 2022
God could you imagine the stupid shit Fenix would pull out if its Cesaro lol https://t.co/o3yfiD9WVF— Tokyo Cyber 8man (@jamaloh_james) May 5, 2022
Cesaro. Seeing him in AEW would be a dream. Miro would be a fine choice too— Kevin (@KevinTalks12) May 5, 2022
So does anyone *not* want the Joker facing Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Tournament to be Cesaro / Claudio Castsgnoli? Because the timeline seems pretty decided. And we agree! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BYsG56faDN— Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) May 5, 2022
The Joker HAS to be Cesaro right? RIGHT? I mean it only makes sense, I’d love to see that shit. Hopefully if the Womens Owen Hart Tournament has a Joker it’s Ember Moon, that shit would be absolutely amazing #AEWDynamite— ChildishKage ❌💀👿 (@ChildishKage) May 5, 2022
i am PRAYING to the wrestling gods out there that its cesaro PLEASE https://t.co/viPVpBleyW— 🎨Captain Kelsey🤟 (@exogeist) May 5, 2022