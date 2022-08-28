AEW Fight Forever Wins Major Gamescom 2022 Award

AEW's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, had a major presence at the Gamescom 2022 convention in Germany this past week. On top of having wrestlers like Evil Uno and Christopher Daniels wrestle at the convention, the AEW stars and THQNordic hosted a major presentation that featured an exclusive demo of the game before its yet-to-be-announced launch. It was then announced that the game was awarded the title of Best Sports/Racing Game at the convention.

Kenny Omega, who has played a major role in the game's development on top of being an executive vice president for AEW and one of its top stars, responded to the news by writing, "Really cool to see. Just as valuable as any title belt to me."

AEW: Fight Forever wins BEST Sports / Racing Game Award at @gamescom 2022! A massive thank you for the recognition and to our awesome fans for always supporting us! 🏆#AEWFightForever coming soon to PC and your favorite console – Wishlist your copy at https://t.co/Pyb1UufwOy pic.twitter.com/m2wVwA1udO — AEW Games (@AEWGames) August 27, 2022

The demo featured a match between Omega and Adam Cole and dove deeper into the control scheme and momentum system for matches. Comparisons between the game and the Nintendo 64 classic WWF No Mercy were made by both fans watching along at home and reviewers who were present at the convention.

My time at @gamescom comes to an end…



- Wrestled the first @AEW match on European soil

- Accepted the Best Sports Game Award for AEW: Fight Forever

- Met everyone from @THQNordic

- Got to do it with great people



Extremely grateful for it all. See you maybe next year! pic.twitter.com/RqyawX4Isi — EVIL UNO is GOOD (@EvilUno) August 28, 2022

Omega spoke with the Wrestling Observer earlier this year and discussed how the game will compare to WWE's latest console installment, WWE 2K22 — "We'll never be to compete with the production value of WWE's game. You look at 2K22, it's absolutely gorgeous. So I'm excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. But for us, rather than pushing, pushing the envelope massively or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel like how it used to feel for the people who would play wrestling games back in the day. And just have fun with fellow wrestling fans, or, you know, people that just want to have fun with their buddies.

"Maybe they don't know who Luchasaurus is. Maybe they don't know who Chris Jericho is. But, you know, they'll be able to pick a character on the screen and go like, 'oh, this guy is fun to play as'. That's sort of the feeling that I want to, as sort of a creative designer, to bring that to video games," he added. "But, we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar and/or whoever it is that they create in the create-a-wrestler mode and when they mix it in in the ring in whatever match type that they choose, that they're having a fun time and they feel like they're in control of their person and that the moves have impact. They feel everything, and that it's fun. But at the same time, if you want to be really competitive about it, you know there is that there too."