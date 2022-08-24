Watch: Full AEW Fight Forever Demo Match From 2022 Gamescom

AEW Fight Forever was heavily featured at the 2022 Gamescom convention in Germany on Thursday as AEW stars Evil Uno and Colt Cabana gave fans a new look at the game via a gameplay demo. The two played as Kenny Omega and Adam Cole and showed off the tutorial, controls and momentum system. The eight-minute match ended with Omega nailing Cole with a One-Winged Angel from the top rope.

The presentation did not confirm the release date for the game, only that it would be announced "soon." Pre-orders for the game from Amazon and outlets like Target are currently available. Check out the full match below and stay tuned for more coverage on all things AEW Fight Forever!

This story is developing...