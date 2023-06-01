AEW: Fight Forever Pre-Order Bonus Characters and Elite Edition Announced

THQ Nordic officially announced pre-order bonuses and a special "Elite Edition" of AEW: Fight Forever ahead of its June 29 release date on Thursday. Players will have access to both classic Matt Hardy and "Broken" Matt Hardy as playable characters if they pre-order the game, which can be done via participating retailers and via online stores for Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Nintendo Switch.

AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition, priced at $79.99 in the United States will include early access to the game, four additional mini-games, both versions of Matt Hardy and six additional wrestlers — FTR's Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler, Keith Lee, HOOK, The Bunny and Danhausen.

You can now pre-order AEW: Fight Forever! As a pre-order bonus you will get the chance to play as Matt Hardy... or Matt Hardy! Available with digital pre-orders & participating retailers.#AEWFightForever will be released on June 29!#AEWGames pic.twitter.com/AmTZePeWGf — AEW Games (@AEWGames) June 1, 2023

"When I first signed with AEW, Tony Khan gave me the opportunity to assemble the best gaming team that understands and respects professional wrestling, to make the best wrestling games ever. Thanks to our incredible collaboration with Geta, YUKE's and THQ Nordic, a new era of professional wrestling gaming is quickly approaching. AEW: Fight Forever has exceeded my highest expectations, and I'm confident that June 29 will be a momentous day for wrestling fans and gamers alike," Kenny Omega wrote in an press release when the game's release date was confirmed.

"Since our initial announcement, fans worldwide have shown unbridled passion around the launch of Fight Forever, and AEW has proven through our exciting storylines and hard-hitting wrestling action that good things come to those who wait," AEW's Tony Khan added. "With Fight Forever, Kenny and our world-class team have delivered an authentic, nostalgic feel of wrestling games past, along with the unmatched creativity that AEW brings to the table. It's going to be cool to see our fans finally getting a fresh and much-needed alternative next-gen console wrestling game on June 29. AEW has the greatest fans on the planet, and I'm excited for them to experience this new way to engage with our stars."