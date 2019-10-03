AEW: First Look At All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Stage & Titantrons

Fans are gearing up for a big night of wrestling tonight, including the big TNT debut of AEW Dynamite, the live Wednesday show that will put All Elite Wrestling‘s roster of talent on display every week. Before the big show begins we’ve got a great look at the stage and Titantrons for AEW’s flagship show, and as you can see in the image below, it’s rather impressive, as the central ring is bathed in red and purple lights and AEW’s logo is beaming off the screens, and you can check it out in all its glory below.

Executive Vice President of AEW Cody Rhodes recently took to social media to share some heartfelt words with the fans about AEW Dynamite and asked for real and genuine opinions from fans about the big debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My gratitude is extended in anticipation for AEW: Dynamite, but even if Wednesday October 2, was the first and only AEW show, what has happened now in wrestling cannot be undone,” Rhodes wrote. “Wrestlers now have a chance for better pay and a healthier schedule, and the doors have been opened wider to a wrestling show more congruent with the diversity of our current society. This isn’t because of AEW. It’s because of you, the fans — from diehard to brand new. And, the changes in wrestling aren’t exclusive to AEW. This progress can now permeate all promotions.”

“I would ask you this one favor as we move forward: speak to me,” he added. “John Cena once told me that when the fans clap their hands or stomp their feet or give a visceral indicator that they want something, you need to DO something. Otherwise, they will stop making noise Please share your feedback with me I want all of it. Good, bad, ugly. What we did right, what we did wrong, and why. Let me help create and tailor a product for you.”

You can check out the full card for AEW Dynamite’s premiere episode below.

Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & Santana & Ortiz

AEW Women’s Championship — Nyla Rose vs. Riho

Adam “Hangman” Page vs. PAC

Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler