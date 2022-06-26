AEW Forbidden Door's Surprise Debut Reportedly Revealed

AEW Forbidden Door will feature a surprise debut tonight as Bryan Danielson has handpicked an opponent to face New Japan's Zack Sabre Jr. Per Fightful Select, Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) will be that wrestler as AEW is already producing promotional material for Wednesday's Blood and Guts Match featuring him. The seven-time WWE tag team champion saw his 11-year run with WWE end earlier this year and he has remained quiet about what his next career move would be. The arrival will make "The Swiss Superman" the latest addition to the Blackpool Combat Club faction alongside Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal.

AEW President Tony Khan has spoken highly of Cesaro in the past, saying during a conference call in March, "He's a real gentleman, Claudio. I have a ton of respect for him as a pro wrestler, I think he's a great athlete. He's a phenomenal, phenomenal athlete, lets be honest, his strength is tip-top, he has very few peers in the power department. Also mentally, he puts great matches together, he has great psychology and he's just a great guy."

Meanwhile, Regal has openly campaigned for Cesaro to join his growing faction. He gave a lengthy answer praising Cesaro's work on The Sessions a few weeks back.

"I've only put my cards for four people where I've gone and said, 'I can't tell you if they are going to draw you any money, but they are incredible at what they do, they are professional, they will always be there, they will represent the company well.' Everything that you could want out of a person. Two of them was Bryan (Danielson) and Claudio was the second. That's how much I think of him. He needs to do whatever he feels is right for his family," Regal said. "If my words mean anything. It's not about what you think is right or wrong, if nothing else, to have the stabilizing influence of a 100% professional person who everybody can look up to and watch and learn from. Everything you could possibly want as a professional. Dresses like a star, as a human being, speaks five languages perfectly, can represent your company anywhere. That's before we even get into the ring. If you're not using him...If you can't find...if you don't think he's...then, maybe, there is something wrong somewhere. If I had any clout anywhere, as far as that much stuff, I would sacrifice some of the money from that roster to get rid of people, this may sound horrible, to get him. That is how much he would bring to any locker room."

h/t Fightful Select