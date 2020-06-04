FTR's First AEW Match Booked for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR made their All Elite Wrestling debuts last week when they saved The Young Bucks from a sneak attack by The Butcher and The Blade. Now the pair will compete inside of an AEW ring for the first time when they take on the latter team on the June 10 edition of AEW Dynamite. The pair conducted an interview with Tony Schiavone during this week's episode, in which they listed all of the tag teams within the company they wanted to face (most notably noting that the reigning tag champs Kenny Omega and Hangman Page weren't a real tag team). The pair were then interrupted by Butcher and Blade, who were furious over what went down last week.

Wheeler tossed a water bottle at the pair and told them they'd meet in the ring next week. Other matches confirmed for the episode include Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz vs. The Best Friends and Orange Cassidy and Marq Quen vs. Cody Rhodes for the AEW TNT Championship.

