AEW Announces Special Stipulation for the Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes AEW World Championship Match at Full Gear

All Elite Wrestling’s next pay-per-view, Full Gear, will be headlined on Nov. 9 by an AEW World Championship match between reigning champ Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes. The match will have a 60-minute time, and to avoid any chance of a draw the company announced a special stipulation for the match on Tuesday. According to the press release, “a panel of three esteemed judges, who will be seated at ringside, must vote for a winner” in the event that the match somehow goes to a time limit draw.

“This will ensure that a draw will not be the outcome of this world championship match,” the release read. Other matches announced for the show, which will take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, include Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks vs. Santana & Ortiz.

“Chris Jericho was crowned the inaugural AEW World Champion by defeating Hangman Adam Page in a brutal, bloody match at ALL OUT in August,” the release read. “Since then, Jericho has formed the nefarious ‘Inner Circle’ with Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz to counter Cody and The Elite. At the AEW Dynamite show in Pittsburgh last week, a vicious brawl between the two powerhouse factions erupted when Cody punched through a glass door of a suite to get to the Inner Circle, which spun into an all-out melee on the crowded concourse at Petersen Events Center. The three judges will also ensure that the blatant assists Jericho has received thus far from The Inner Circle will not be tolerated during the title bout.

“Cody’s road to the Championship bout included wins against Dustin Rhodes at DOUBLE OR NOTHING and Shawn Spears at ALL OUT,” it continued. “Other feature matches at FULL GEAR include Jon Moxley battling Kenny Omega, PAC vs. Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks taking on Inner Circle members Santana and Ortiz.”

Rhodes was the first to respond to the announcement.

This was verbally agreed upon yesterday And tomorrow we put pen to paper on @AEWonTNT Real lawyers, real contracts, really the biggest match I’ve ever had the privilege of competing in front of you fans https://t.co/W3DPX8u1Dz — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 29, 2019

This isn’t the first time the AEW executive vice president has needed to get lawyers involved in his grudge matches. Prior to All Out Rhodes signed a special contract for his match against Shawn Spears that only allowed one man to be in Rhodes’ corner. That turned out to be MJF, though Arn Anderson did provide some support late in the match.