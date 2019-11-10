Watch: Here’s How Cody Rhodes Busted Himself Open During His World Championship Match at AEW Full Gear

Cody Rhodes suffered a nasty fall during his AEW World Championship match with Chris Jericho at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night, causing the “American Nightmare” to bleed throughout the rest of the bout. Midway through the match Rhodes tossed Jericho onto the entrance ramp, which was elevated to the same height as the ring from the top of the ramp similar to WCW’s pay-per-views. He then went for a suicide dive onto “Le Champion,” only for Jericho to roll out of the way. As a result Rhodes landed face first on the metal surface, causing the referee to run over and see if he was still conscious and able to wrestle.

Here’s the initial footage from the dive.

.@CodyRhodes took a risk and it backfired in a big way!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/yNxehYv4zW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

However the initial camera angle was partially blocked by Jericho. The replay from the other side showed just how bad the fall was.

