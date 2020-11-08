AEW Full Gear: Darby Allin Wins the AEW TNT Championship From Cody Rhodes

✖

For the first time in his AEW career, Darby Allin is a champion. The promising young star captured the TNT Championship on Saturday night at the Full Gear pay-per-view, defeating Cody Rhodes via roll-up. The win ends Rhodes' second reign with the red title at 32 days.

As the match got underway, Rhodes got the chance to use his full wrestling name for the first time since leaving WWE back in 2016. Earlier this week Rhodes confirmed reports that WWE had surrendered its attempt at reviving the trademark for the name.

Rhodes started off by toying with Allin, proving that he's physically superior to the young star. Arn Anderson quickly pulled him out of the ring and instructed him to cut it out. Rhodes then badly damaged Allin's left arm, tossing him over the rope and onto the elevated entrance ramp.

Late in the match Rhodes hit an Avalanch CrossRhodes from the top rope. Sending Allin all the way to the opposite end of the ring. The only thing that saved Allin was having his arm under the bottom rope on the pinfall attempt.

Rhodes began berating Allin, telling him to stay down. Allin rallied, eventually hitting a Stunner and a Coffin Drop but only for a two count. Rhodes tried for a CrossRhodes again, this time resulting in the two trying for roll-up attempts. Allin managed to get the three count on the last one.

The celebration was short-lived however, as Team Taz attacked both men. The only thing that stopped Brian Cage from breaking Allin's arm with a car door was a save by Will Hobbs.

