AEW Fyter Fest Full Card

AEW will host its next event, Fyter Fest, on June 29 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. And unlike Double or Nothing or the upcoming All Out pay-per-views, the event will air completely for free on the B/R Live streaming service.

The show is headlined by Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE, making his All Elite Wrestling debut. The show will also feature some of AEW’s top stars in The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the full card for the show in the list below!

Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela

Though he closed out Double or Nothing by attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, Moxley will finally have his first official AEW match on Saturday night against the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela. AEW announced days before the event that the match would be contested under non-sanctioned rules.

Moxley won’t start his full-time multi-year deal with AEW until the weekly TNT show starts this fall, so in the meantime he’s already made a number of appearances in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He’ll enter Saturday’s match as the reigning IWGP United States Champion, though it’s uncertain whether or not he’ll bring the title with him.

The Elite vs. The Lucha Brothers and Laredo Kid

This six-man tag match was originally booked be Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pac, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix, but the creative differences between Pac and AEW (which Cody Rhodes described as an “ongoing situation”) caused him to be removed from the card. In his place, the two luchadores have brought in another rising lucha libre star in Laredo Kid, the reigning AAA World Cruiserweight Champion.

The bout serves as a continuation of the rivalry between the Bucks and the Lucha Bros. Matt and Nick Jackson beat the pair at Double or Nothing, but then dropped the AAA World Tag Team Championships in a rematch at a AAA event back in mid-June.

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Fresh off his emotional win over Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing, Rhodes will take a debuting Darby Allin at Daytona Beach.

Allin is best known for his time in the World Wrestling Network (WWN) promotions, particularly Evolve. His character was officially introduced on an episode of the Road to Fyter YouTube series, where he described his time as a professional skateboarder and his near-death experience in a drunk driving accident as a child.

Adam Page vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Jungle Boy vs. MJF

In a comedic bit on an episode of Being the Elite, Page attempted to get a one-on-one match with MJF following the comments he made during a promo at Double or Nothing. However some bad cell service caused Nick Jackson to think Page meant Havoc, then Jungle Boy. Eventually Jackson finally got the message, but by that time he had already booked the other two competitors. As a result, a four-way match was made.

Regardless of the winner, Page will face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at the All Out event on Aug. 31.

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Riho vs. Nyla Rose

After being on the winning side of a six-woman tag match at Double or Nothing, Japanese wrestler Riho will take on Sakazaki and Rose in a triple threat match on Saturday.

Based on recent announcements it appears AEW has big plans for its women’s division. Company president Tony Khan confirmed in an interview with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin that the company will have a women’s championship and women’s tag team championships, while Brandi Rhodes confirmed on an episode of Road to Fyter that the AEW Women’s World Championship will be unveiled at All Out in August.

Christopher Daniels vs. Cima

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) opened Double or Nothing‘s main show back in May with an action-packed six-man tag match victory over the Strong Hearts. But not long after the match, veteran Japanese wrestler Cima opted to challenge Daniels to a rematch, only this time it would be one-on-one.

Cima, who has an extensive history with Daniels from their earlier days in the wrestling business, is the current president of Oriental Wrestling Entertainment (OWE) and is at the forefront of the Chinese promotion’s partnership with AEW.

(Buy In Preshow) Best Friends vs. SCU vs. Private Party

AEW president Tony Khan announced during an interview on The Steve Austin Show that there would be a tournament to crown the first AEW World Tag Team Champions once the weekly live TNT show begins later this year. Soon after a triple threat tag team match was announced involving the Best Friends (Trent Barreta and Chuck Taylor), SCU (Sky and Kazarian) and Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), where the winner gets to advance to a match at All Out.

Whoever wins that match on Aug. 31 gets a first-round bye in the tag team championship tournament.

(Buy In Preshow) Michael Nakazawa vs. Alex Jebailey (Hardcore Match)

As part of the build for Fyter Fest AEW partnered up with Community Effort Orlando, a fighting game event typically held in Orlando every year. Alex Jebailey, the organizer for CEO, will compete during the Fyter Fest event itself in a Hardcore match against Japanese wrestler Michael Nakazawa.

For those who don’t remember, Nakazawa was the one who doused himself in baby oil during the Casino Battle Royale match at Double or Nothing.

(Buy In Preshow) Kylie Rae vs. Leva Bates

Rounding out the kickoff show is a women’s match between Kylie Rae and a debuting Leva Bates.

Bates (known as “Blue Pants” during her stint in NXT) has appeared numerous times on Being The Elite in recent months as one of the wrestlers picked for the “Librarian” gimmick. She’ll be accompanied in the match by the other “Librarian” in the company, Peter Avalon.

Meanwhile Rae made her AEW back at Double or Nothing in a four-way match with Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose and Awesome Kong.