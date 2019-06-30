Jon Moxley Wins Violent Non-Sanctioned Against Joey Janela at Fyter Fest

In his first match as a member of AEW, Jon Moxley defeated Joey Janela in a Non-Sanctioned match at Fyter Fest on Saturday night.

Moxley made his AEW back at Double or Nothing by storing the ring through the crowd after the main event bout between Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. The former WWE Champion hit both Jericho and a referee with Dirty Deeds before brawling with Omega all the way up the entrance ramp. He nailed Omega with a Dirty Deeds on top of a stack of giant poker chips to close out the show. AEW announced a day before All Out tickets went on sale that Moxley would take on Omega at the All Out pay-per-view on Aug. 31 outside of Chicago.

The man formerly known as Dean Ambrose gave a tell-all interview with Jericho on the Talk is Jericho podcast days after the Double or Nothing event. During the interview he opened up about everything from his frustrations with WWE creative, what drove him to leave the company and his thoughts about joining a young promotion in AEW. At one point he flat out stated that Vince McMahon’s creative process is “killing” the WWE.

“If I have something to prove, it’s that I want to prove that your creative process, the WWE’s creative process, sucks,” Moxley said. “It does not work. It’s absolutely terrible. And I’ve said that to Vince. I’ve said that to Hunter. I’ve said that to Michael Hayes. I can’t even tell you how their system works. It’s killing the company, I think. And I think Vince is the problem.”

In a separate interview with a local Las Vegas radio station, Moxley said his AEW debut meant more to him than winning the WWE Championship back in 2016.

“Growing up all I wanted to do was win the WWE title and I did that across the street at the T-Mobile Arena,” Moxley said. “This totally trumps winning the WWE title. To stand on my own two feet with no WWE involvement, they obviously made my name. Jon Moxley was not a famous name, but 12 thousand people chanting Moxley was a satisfying feeling.”

Moxley signed a multi-year deal with AEW shortly after his WWE contract ended. But because it won’t take effect until the weekly live TNT show starts this fall, Moxley has the freedom to work for other promotions in the meantime. He made his debut for New Japan Pro Wrestling in early June and won the IWGP United States Championship in his debut match. Moxley will compete in New Japan’s annual G1 Climax month-long tournament starting on July 13.