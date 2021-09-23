AEW Grand Slam: Dr. Britt Baker Retains the AEW Women’s World Championship

Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho’s AEW Women’s World Championship match closed out the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Wednesday night. After ending the worst of Baker’s offense late in the bout, it looked like Soho was on the verge of becoming world champion when she nailed Baker with a Nowhere Kick. Rebel then tried to interfere and got a kick of her own, but Soho wound up getting bounced off the ropes when Jamie Hayter attacked her on the other side of the ring.

That gave Baker the opening to apply the Lockjaw and force Soho to tap. The doctor has now successfully defended her title three times in her 116-day reign as champion.

After being released by the WWE this summer, Soho (formerly Ruby Riott) made her surprise debut for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view. She immediately won the Women’s Casino Battle Royale, launching her to the front of the line for a title shot.

“I have never experienced anything like that before,” Soho said when describing the loud ovation she received upon her debut. “To have people have that anticipation for me and for people to want that and for people to get it, and getting excited is something that I think all of us in the wrestling industry that I have four. That moment of just being accepted and wanted and welcomed at this new Incredible company that you work for. That’s always a scare, right? You’re working in a new place, ‘Am I going to be accepted? Am I going to fit in?’ It just felt like home immediately from the moment I walked out there and it was just incredible.”