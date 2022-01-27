AEW Announces Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship

Adam “Hangman” Page and Lance Archer will clash on Feb. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite for the AEW World Championship. And per Archer’s decision, the match will be contested as a Texas Deathmatch. This stipulation has become Archer’s signature in recent years as he battled Jon Moxley on two separate occasions over the IWGP United States Championship. The latter of which came on the July 21, 2021 episode of Dynamite, giving “The Murderhawk Monster” his first championship win in an AEW ring.

Page successfully retained his title against Bryan Danielson on Jan. 5. The following week his victory promo was cut off by Dan Lambert, accosting the champion for not being a “real” cowboy (even though he’s from Virginia). Archer suddenly arrived after returning from injury and attacked Page, kicking off their rivalry.

A challenge has been issued to the #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage, by the #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt: a Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/DMmqIVM0Lr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

