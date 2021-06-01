AEW's Hikaru Shida Speaks Out Against Commentator's Racist Comments

✖

All Elite Wrestling Spanish commentator Willie Urbina was fired over the weekend after mocking Hikaru Shida's Japanese accent on the May 28 episode of AEW Dynamite. Shida had remained quiet over the situation in the days that followed and dropped the AEW Women's World Championship to Britt Baker at Double or Nothing on Sunday. On Monday night she finally addressed what Urbina had done on Twitter, writing, "I didn't wanna talk about this before my big day, so let me tell you now. I don't give a s— what other people say about my race because I love it and I proud of it, and because I know which is fool. I don't even feel anger. So don't need to worry about me 😊 Thank you."

Shida posted the message in both English and Japanese. AEW president Tony Khan also addressed the situation in the post-show press conference on Sunday night.

I didn’t wanna talk about this before my big day, so let me tell you now.

I don’t give a shit what other people say about my race because I love it and I proud of it, and because I know which is fool. I don’t even feel anger.

So don’t need to worry about me 😊 Thank you. — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 1, 2021

"I didn't think there was any excuse," Khan said (h/t Cageside Seats). "I was not happy. Afterwards, I heard what was said and having our commentators involved with what was said about her, who I also apologized to, I thought it was best for the company to make this decision."

Khan was also asked about the promo he cut on Friday directed at WWE and president Nick Khan after a report dropped about WWE trying to become exclusive partners with New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

"I talked to New Japan — I asked them if they thought it would be a good idea and a good promo, and they thought it was great, and thought it would be a great promo, so it made sense," he said. "It was a big weekend for us, so it's true, we have a lot of stuff going with New Japan, and everyone's welcome to talk to each other in the wrestling business. But we've done some great stuff with New Japan just in the last few weeks, and I think we're going to do a lot of great things going forward from everything we've talked about and agreed to. So I'm excited about it."

Check out the full results from Double or Nothing below: