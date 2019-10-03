‘I Miss Kimbo Slice’ Sign Lights Up Social Media During AEW Dynamite

With the inclusion of names from the past like Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross on the premiere edition of AEW Dynamite, we expected some nostalgia. However, there was a reference to one name from the past we didn’t expect to see on Tuesday night.

A large “I Miss Kimbo Slice” sign in the crowd got the wrestling audience going on Twitter during AEW Dynamite.

I miss Kimbo Slice too, guy in the crowd. #AEWDynamite — Suit Williams (@SuitWilliams) October 3, 2019

“Best” sign so far on #AEWDynamite – “I Miss Kimbo Slice”-

I think Kimbo’s mom is in the audience and he should really call her. — Thirsty Craig (@thirstycraig) October 3, 2019

Shout out to the guy in the crowd with the I Miss Kimbo Slice sign #AEWDynamite — Mortician O’Dwyer (@SoSorryItsOver) October 3, 2019

“I miss Kimbo Slice “ sign 😂😂😂 #AEWDynamite — Sammy Dasios (@Sammy_GD) October 3, 2019

Slice became an internet phenomenon in the early 2000s when videos of him fighting spread across the world wide web. He eventually parlayed that into a short career in MMA and boxing. Sadly, Kimbo passed away in 2016.