‘I Miss Kimbo Slice’ Sign Lights Up Social Media During AEW Dynamite

With the inclusion of names from the past like Tony Schiavone and Jim Ross on the premiere edition of AEW Dynamite, we expected some nostalgia. However, there was a reference to one name from the past we didn’t expect to see on Tuesday night.

A large “I Miss Kimbo Slice” sign in the crowd got the wrestling audience going on Twitter during AEW Dynamite.

Slice became an internet phenomenon in the early 2000s when videos of him fighting spread across the world wide web. He eventually parlayed that into a short career in MMA and boxing. Sadly, Kimbo passed away in 2016.

