AEW Names Will Ospreay's Next International Championship Challenger on Dynamite

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay will be taking on Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door later this month, but he'll have to defend his current title before trying to win another. On Wednesday's new episode of AEW Dynamite, a four-way match took place to determine the number one contender for Ospreay's championship. Rey Fenix, one of the few men to have already held the International Championship, ultimately won the match and earned the right to fight Ospreay next week.

Fenix wasn't advertised to be a part of the four-way match ahead of Dynamite on Wednesday. Fellow former International Champion Orange Cassidy was lined up to take part in the match, along with the recently returned Kyle O'Reilly. The final two entrants were surprises that were saved for the show. Jay Lethal first came down to the ring, followed by Fenix.

All four men had a leg up at one point or another in the match, and it really looked for a moment like Orange Cassidy was going to take the win. His signature Orange Punch set him up for success, but his victory was thwarted. Rey Fenix ended up pinning Jay Lethal for the three-count, winning the match and earning the title shot.

Of course, things didn't end there, as some post-match antics were aimed in the direction of Orange Cassidy. Former Best Friends Kris Statlander and Trent Beretta attacked Cassidy, but he got a helping hand from Willow Nightingale.

The match between Will Ospreay and Rey Fenix is set to take place on the June 12th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Will Ospreay's Next Opponents

Despite having just arrived in All Elite Wrestling on a full-time basis, Will Ospreay is already one of the company's biggest stars. He's also about to embark on what appears to be an exciting, but potentially very difficult run of opponents in the coming weeks and months.

Ospreay will defend his AEW International Championship against Rey Fenix next week and is set to try and beat Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door at the end of the month. It appears he may also have to contend with former AEW World Champion MJF at some point in the near future.

MJF returned with a vengeance at Double or Nothing and is aiming targets at all of AEW's biggest stars. The former champ opened the action on Wednesday's Dynamite by calling out several big names, including Strickland and Ospreay. In face, Ospreay got the brunt of MJF's harsh words, potentially setting up a rivalry between the two of them after Forbidden Door.