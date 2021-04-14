AEW Star Says They've Been Released by The Company

✖

All Elite Wrestling star Ivelisse took to Twitter on Wednesday claiming she had been "let go" by the company weeks after voicing her frustrations over how she was being utilized. The former Lucha Underground star first arrived at the Jacksonville-based promoted at All Out in August 2019, then returned a year later to make her singles debut. She and Diamante then won the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament in August of last year. The 32-year-old would then continue to appear on both AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark, even challenging Thunder Rosa for the NWA World Women's Championship in September, but had not wrestled in an AEW ring since Feb. 18.

History repeats itself unfortunately. I speak up about mistreatment and get let go. Thats life. — IVELISSE👑👹🃏🇵🇷LaSicaria#Bow2None (@RealIvelisse) April 14, 2021

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported at the start of the month that Ivelisse had been on a per-event deal rather than a long-term contract, and that there reportedly had been issues with a few of AEW's coaches. Fightful Select added shortly after she broke the news that she hasn't been at the last few Dynamite tapings and that were disagreements with agents backstage.

