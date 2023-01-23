AEW Launches Jay Briscoe Memorial Shirt

The professional wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe this past week. Briscoe, real name Jamin Pugh, passed away in a car crash on January 17th. Briscoe's daughters were also in the car and suffered serious injuries, but both have seen improvements in their recoveries in the days since. Professional wrestling broadcasts across the industry have paid tribute to the late tag team specialist, with NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE SmackDown all acknowledging Briscoe's passing. Stars like AEW's Matt and Nick Jackson as well as WWE's Kevin Owens honored Briscoe by wearing armbands with his name on them during their televised segments.

AEW has continued its tributes to Briscoe on its online store, as the company released a shirt in his memory today. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Pugh family.

REACH FOR THE SKY! Get the #JayBriscoe memorial shirt today at https://t.co/cHbG2hVoMR! pic.twitter.com/qR1zGLtHMO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 23, 2023

"On January 17th, the wrestling world lost one of it's most beloved family members when Jamin Pugh, known professionally as Jay Briscoe, tragically lost his life in an automobile accident," the product description reads. "The Pugh family lost a husband, a father, a brother, a son, and in an effort to both honor Jay's memory as well as support those left behind, we are offering this 'Reach For The Sky' t-shirt with 100% of the proceeds going to benefit the Pugh family as they cope with this tragic loss."

Beyond the shirt, there is also an active donation page for the Pugh family. It has already raised over $288,000.

A Ring of Honor-branded Jay Briscoe: Celebration of Life special is set to air at some point in 2023. AEW taped the special after last week's AEW Dynamite, featuring talent from both AEW and ROH on the event. Beyond matches, a number of stars took to the microphone to share their love for Briscoe.

ComicBook.com sends our thoughts and prayers to the Pugh family.