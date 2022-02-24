AEW Fans Are Buzzing About Jeff Hardy’s Upcoming Debut

Jeff Hardy confirmed in an interview this week that he’s going to join All Elite Wrestling in the near future. The company has yet to announce anything, but his arrival would mark the return of The Hardy Boyz on national television for the first time since 2019 and would put them in the stacked AEW tag team division with more than a dozen great matchups to choose from. And for as unorthodox as Hardy’s announcement was, it still managed to get fans buzzing on social media. Check out some of the best reactions in the list below!

AEW returns to pay-per-view on March 6 with the AEW Revolution event at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Stay tuned for live coverage of the show!

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s So Hardy

https://twitter.com/WrestlePurists/status/1496667518831939590?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Every Week

https://twitter.com/TheEnemiesPE3/status/1496653646964133892?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Impossible

https://twitter.com/P1AllElite/status/1496866375327006731?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Time for More Gold

https://twitter.com/CPx3x412/status/1494892312773677056?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Run It Back

https://twitter.com/davidmensch_/status/1496676769763581953?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Chopping It Up

https://twitter.com/ChandranTheMan/status/1496504853820231684?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Now There’s a Twist