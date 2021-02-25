Jon Moxley Just Lost His AEW World Championship Record

✖

From his victory over Chris Jericho at Revolution 2020 to his loss against Kenny Omega at the Winter Is Coming special in December, Jon Moxley proudly defended the AEW World Championship for a total of 277 days. That reign set the new record for longest championship reign in the young company's history, but it was officially broken this week by Hikaru Shida's 278+ days as AEW Women's World Champion.

The Japanese star won the title from Nyla Rose back at Double or Nothing 2020 and has since defended it six times, defeating Penelope Ford, NWA's Thunder Rosa, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Anna Jay and Abadon. She'll face the winner of the ongoing AEW Women's Eliminator tournament at this year's Revolution pay-per-view on March 7. Three of the tournament's four semifinalists have already been determined in Rose, Yuka Sakazaki and Ryo Mizunami, and the fourth (either Rosa or Riho) will be decided during a Bleacher Report special this coming Sunday.

Moxley successfully defended his title nine times throughout his reign, taking down Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage, Darby Allin, MJF, Eddie Kingston (twice), The Butcher and Lance Archer. His bout with Omega ended with Don Callis passing Kenny Omega a microphone, which "The Cleaner" used to bash Mox over the head. The two will have their rubber match at Revolution in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, marking the first time the ultraviolent stipulation has been used on this big of a stage in the United States.

