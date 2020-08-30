Jon Moxley Hits Major Milestone as AEW World Champion

✖

Jon Moxley hit a major milestone on Sunday by officially breaking the record for the longest reign as AEW World Champion. Chris Jericho was the first man to hold All Elite Wrestling's top title, carrying it for 182 days from All Out 2019 to Revolution 2020. Moxley beat him in the main event of that show and has since held it for 183 days. He has also surpassed Jericho in terms of title defenses, successfully retaining the championship against Jake Hager, Brodie Lee, Brian Cage and Darby Allin. His next defense will take place on Sept. 5 at All Out against MJF.

Moxley's achievement comes just days after Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced he was the No. 1 wrestler for 2020, making him the first wrestler from All Elite Wrestling to take the No. 1 spot. Moxley joins the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Bryan as recent recipients of the honor.

This week's AEW Dynamite, which will be back at its normal Wednesday night timeslot, will see Moxley take on MJF's lawyer Mark Sterling in a match. If Sterling refuses, MJF will be stripped of his championship match at All Out.

Check out the full card for All Out below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR

Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

Casino Battle Royale: Darby Allin vs. Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. The Butcher vs. The Blade vs. Eddie Kingston vs. TBA

The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. QT Marshall

