Watch: Jon Moxley Busts Chris Jericho Open During Weigh-In for AEW Revolution

Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley had their official weigh-in on this week’s AEW Dynamite ahead of their AEW World Championship match at AEW Revolution this Saturday. Moxley stepped on the scale without any issues, but when it was Jericho’s turn he took his sweet time removing his clothes while antagonizing the Kansas City crowd. Eventually he came face to face with Moxley, who responded by nailing Jericho with a headbutt that split him open. The rest of The Inner Circle attack, resulting in a brawl that saw Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin both run out to attack their respective Revolution opponents — Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara.

Unfortunately for Moxley, The Inner Circle wound up standing tall at the end. Hager drove Rhodes’ head into a Dippin’ Dots cart up in the concourse, Guevara broke Allin’s skateboard over his back and Jericho hit Moxley with a Judas Effect, then planted him with a Paradigm Shift on the scale.

The show ended with Jericho standing tall over Moxley, holding the AEW title over his head.