Jon Moxley, QT Marshall Pulled From This Week's AEW Dynamite Due to Coronavirus Concerns

All Elite Wrestling had to shake up its card for this week's edition of AEW Dynamite after two of its wrestlers — Jon Moxley and QT Marshall — came into indirect contract with the coronavirus. The company announced on Wednesday that the reigning AEW World Champion had been in contact with someone who had been near someone else who tested positive, and as a result, his advertised match was scrapped. Moxley's next challenger, Brian Cage, will instead get a showcase match.

"Recently @JonMoxley had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has COVID-19," AEW president Tony Khan wrote on Wednesday. "Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site. Cage will be in action tonight on #AEWDynamite ahead of their title fight."

Elsewhere on the card, the scheduled match between FTR and the Natural Nightmares was scrapped after Marshall came in direct contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since last week's show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here," Khan tweeted.

There wasn’t anyone looking forward to this match more than me, but the overall health of our roster is much bigger than one match. Sorry to those who were stoked, but #SCU vs #FTR will be great! Enjoy #AEWDynamite https://t.co/sjWaYJWwf4 — QT Marshall (@realmmarshall1) June 24, 2020

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler seemed unphased by the change.

We respect SCU more than any other team in AEW. But this is business. And we gotta handle ours. https://t.co/GYUxYzMuhT — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 24, 2020

This marks the second match AEW has changed so far this week. On Monday the company announced that Sammy Guevara would be suspended without pay going forward after audio of him making a rape joke resurfaced. Santana replaced Guevara is his scheduled match with Matt Hardy.

"As such, effective immediately, Sammy is suspended without pay until further notice. Sammy has agreed to undergo extensive sensitivity training and, upon completion, his future status within the company will be re-evaluated," the statement partially read.

Here's the updated card for tonight's episode:

FTR vs. SCU

Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow — Lumberjack Match

Brian Cage vs. TBA

TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. TBA

Matt Hardy vs. Santana

