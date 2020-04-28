Jon Moxley Says Renee Young Got Heat for His WWE Backstage Cameo

✖

With the coronavirus keeping everyone at home, the crew over at WWE Backstage has taken to hosting their week shows via Zoom video chats from their respective houses. The March 24 episode of the show wound up generating a few headlines when, while Renee Young was hosting the show, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley popped up on the screen holding their dog to spook her. He was only onscreen for a couple of seconds and both Booker T and Xavier Woods laughed off the whole thing, but Young apparently wound up catching some heat for it.

"Short answer is yes," Moxley said in an interview with PWInsider this week, before telling Mike Johnson that he'd tell him the full story off the record.

Jon Moxley crashing #WWE Backstage for a cameo appearance.pic.twitter.com/SK3598Bs6n — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) March 27, 2020

The former WWE Champio famously left the company in April 2019, and has since found plenty of success in both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Elsewhere in the same interview Moxley described what it's like trying to pitch story ideas to AEW president Tony Khan versus trying to talk with Vince McMahon.

"He's business savvy, but also just an incredibly passionate wrestling fan," Moxley said. "He's so easy to get excited, if I go up like, 'Dude, I got this idea. What if we did this?' And he'd be like, 'Dude, that's awesome. What if we did this then? And then we can do that.' And he'll get all excited like a little kid. And I'll be like, 'Hold on, tone it down. Tone it down.' Which is cool. You want that.

"Whereas sometimes, I come in and talk to Vince and I'm all excited," he added. "I'm like,'"Dude, okay, here we go. We're going to do this, this, this. Then this. Then we do this on Raw. And then on pay-per-view this. What do you think?' And it's like talking to a door. Dude, hello, I'm giving you awesome. They're like, nope. We're just going to do the same old crap we always do. I'm like, whatever.

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature the semifinals in the TNT Championship tournament — Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer. The two winners will clash at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.