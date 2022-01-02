Potential Upate on AEW’s Jon Moxley Returning to Action After Rehab

AEW’s Tony Khan announced back in early November that All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley had opted to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Khan stated at the time, “Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon is making a very brave choice to get help, and we’re embracing his choice and supporting him however we can. I’m proud to call Jon a friend, and like many of you, I’m also a fan of Mox and look forward to a time in the future when he is eventually ready to return to the ring. Until then, thank you for supporting Jon and respecting his privacy at this time.”

The decision resulted in Moxley immediately being pulled from AEW programming. He has not wrestled in a match since Oct. 30 and has remained quiet about when he’ll return from rehab. However, based on Game Changer Wrestling’s booking from this weekend, fans might not have to wait much longer. During the GCW Die 4 This event Homicide won the Do Or Die battle royale, earning a future shot at Moxley’s GCW World Championship. That match would presumably take place at the The WRLD on GCW event at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Jan. 23 — the promotion’s biggest event to date — but neither GCW nor Moxley have officially confirmed the match will take place.

Khan’s latest update on Moxley came back in November while speaking with PW Torch — “Jon is a really good friend of mine. So for many reasons. It’s been hard. But I’ve talked Renee (Paquette, Moxley’s wife) pretty much every day. And it seems like Jon’s doing better, which is great news for everybody. It’s great news for the fans, and especially for Jon and Renee, and for his friends of which I am one.”

