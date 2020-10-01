AEW World Champion Jon Moxley Reveals When He Plans to Retire

✖

At 34, Jon Moxley has put his body through more punishment than most wrestlers will in their entire career. But in a new interview with Bleacher Report this week the reigning AEW World Champion said he plans on wrestling for at least another 15 years. Moxley explained, "I'd like to wrestle until I am in my 50s, but it can end at any time. I don't want to spend nine months filming a movie when I could have been having matches. I want to do as much wrestling as I can while I have that window of time. Acting could be a thing for later."

On the subject of acting, Moxley said he wouldn't take on any big projects that would keep him out of action for long periods of time — unless it was something huge like playing Batman.

"I like wrestling the most. I don't have any aspirations to take over Hollywood or be the next Rock or John Cena," he said. "That being said, if Marvel called and said 'Do you want to be in the next Avengers or be Batman' I would be like 'Hell yeah, sign me up.' It's fun, it's a challenge and it's a different craft. Unless it was some huge once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, if you offer me a role that requires me to take nine months off where I can't wrestle, I am not going to do it."

As for what he'll do once he finally hangs up his boots, Moxley floated the idea of becoming a producer, trainer or booker.

"I want to ride this for as long as I can even if it comes down to having to take longer periods of time off. If it gets down to where I can only wrestle one match a year like The Undertaker, then so be it," he said. "I could totally see myself being in a producer or coach role. I could see myself being a trainer or booker. I probably won't know until that day comes, but there is also a good chance that one day I am just going to be gone and you will never see me again. But wherever I'm at, I'll be all good, so don't worry about it."

Moxley successfully retained his AEW World Championship against The Butcher on this week's AEW Dynamite. He'll put the title on the line again on Oct. 14 against Lance Archer.