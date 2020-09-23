Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston AEW World Championship Match Announced for Tonight's AEW Dynamite

✖

This week's live edition of AEW Dynamite was supposed to be headlined a six-man tag match involving Jon Moxley, Will Hobbs, Darby Allin, Lance Archer, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Unfortunately, Archer took to Twitter hours before the show and revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. The No. 1 contender wrote, "When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I've also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks."

The announcement prompted Moxley to announce that instead of finding a replacement Archer, he'd simply put his AEW World Championship on the line during tonight's episode. This prompted a response from Eddie Kingston, who has argued for several weeks that he was never properly eliminated from the Casino Battle Royale back at All Out.

Oooo really hahahahahahahaha. I was never Eliminated !!! Hahahaha come on MOX! We are cut from the same cloth hahahaha come on MOX. COME ON @TonyKhan check the rules! I want it tonight! @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite https://t.co/KoWvpr5x0G — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) September 23, 2020

Within minutes, AEW president Tony Khan then popped up on Twitter to confirm the match was official.

Tonight on #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7 CT, JonMoxley v. Eddie Kingston for the AEW Championship! There were questions about if Eddie’s Battle Royale elimination was valid (Lance + Eddie were the final 2, Lance threw him off the top but not over), now Eddie gets his shot! https://t.co/mySZDyzjmP pic.twitter.com/bXLdmccBuO — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 23, 2020

Archer assured everyone that his upcoming title match, scheduled for the anniversary episode of Dynamite on Oct. 14, is still happening.

Don’t think this changes anything Jon Boy! 21 days till @AEWrestling crowns a NEW champion LIVE on @tntdrama for @AEWonTNT anniversary! pic.twitter.com/BeQEq47cnK — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 23, 2020

Kingston made his AEW debut back in July to answer Cody Rhodes' open challenge for the TNT Championship. He lost the No DQ match that followed, but earned a contract with the company a little over a week later. He's since aligned himself with The Lucha Brothers and The Butcher & The Blade.

Here's the updated lineup for tonight's show: