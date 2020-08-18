JTG Calls out Cody Rhodes for an AEW TNT Championship Match

Former WWE Superstar JTG competed against AEW star Brian Cage at the Violence X Suffering No Justice, No Peace pay-per-view on Sunday. And while the former tag team star came up short against "The Machine," he made it clear in a promo afterwards that he wants to fight another member of the AEW roster — TNT Champion Cody Rhodes. JTG has previously called out Rhodes for a spot in his weekly open challenge (and Rhodes has directly mentioned him in interviews with Tony Schiavone), but this time he didn't mince words.

"Cody Rhodes, I know you’re watching, so let me get my grill on the camera," he said. "I’m coming for that TNT Championship title. And on that night, you might have Arn Anderson, but I might have Shad Gaspard in my corner."

Im Just going to leave this right here#CRYMETYME4LIFE pic.twitter.com/fyOEnD2SVu — JTG (@Jtg1284) August 18, 2020

Since becoming the inaugural TNT Champion at Double or Nothing by beating Lance Archer, Rhodes has successfully retained the title against Jungle Boy, Marq Quen, Ricky Starks, Jake Hager, Sonny Kiss, Eddie Kingston, Warhorse and Scorpio Sky. His next defense will take place this Saturday against Brodie Lee on a special episode of Dynamite.

2020 has been an emotional year for JTG. Back in May JTG's Cryme Tyme tag partner Shad Gaspard tragically passed away after he and his son were pulled out into open waters by a riptide near Venice Beach. Gaspard made sure his son was saved by the rescue team, but they could not make it back in time to save him before he submerged.

"I want to say thank you to all the friends, fans and family who reached out to me and Shad's family during this difficult time," JTG wrote in a statement after Gaspard's passing. "The outpour of love and support has definitely helped me get through this. I have my moments where I'm in disbelief and feeling a tremendous amount of hurt, but as soon as I start to reminisce about Shad and our relationship I begin to smile. I have tons of memories of Shad and I just us chilling for no reason and having a great time, enjoying each other's energy, working out together, traveling the world together.

"... Shad and I always expressed how much we appreciated each other in each other's lives and then follow it up with a good ole fashion roast......just to balance things out," he continued. "Shad, thank you for always being there for me. You were more than my tag team partner, more than a friend; you were the big brother I always wanted growing up. The world will remember you for what you are. A HERO."

