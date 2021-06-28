AEW Stars Confirm Their Relationship, Start Trending on Twitter

✖

All Elite Wrestling star Jungle Boy took to Twitter on Monday, posting a photo of himself kissing fellow wrestler Anna Jay outside of Daily's Place while still in his ring gear. This was the first major confirmation that the pair were an item and within hours the tweet had more than 14,000 likes and had Jay trending on Twitter. JB wrestled in the main event of Saturday night's special edition of AEW Dynamite, coming up short against Kenny Omega in an AEW World Championship match.

Numerous wrestlers and fans reacted to the photo, which you can see below. After being preempted off of Wednesday nights for the past month due to the NBA Playoffs, Dynamite will finally return to Wednesday nights this week with a new episode.

POWER. COUPLE. 😱 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) June 28, 2021

ANNA….recruiting?! — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) June 28, 2021

And here I thought you lost the other night. Hell of a false finish. — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) June 28, 2021

Jungle Boy had one of the best TV matches of the year with Kenny Omega then drops that pic with Anna Jay on the timeline 2 days later. This dudes on the run of his life😂#AEW pic.twitter.com/DswuXsK3fc — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) June 28, 2021

Opening up the app and the first thing I see is Jungle Boy & Anna Jay, and it made me extremely happy. — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) June 28, 2021

The whole TL to Jungle Boy RN: pic.twitter.com/JHQ886Ve4c — Big Baby Bandera (@CeeHawk) June 28, 2021

AEW president Tony Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated prior to Saturday's episode, talking about the confidence he had in Jungle Boy by putting him in the main event spot.

"That was a completely real moment [at Double Or Nothing], for Christian to give his approval to Jungle Boy, it meant that much more. You can't say enough about what Christian did," he said. "That's an important moment in Jungle Boy's career."

"He's grown so much in his time with us, especially over the past year," Khan added. "It's amazing to see what MJF and Jungle Boy have done since wrestling against each other at last year's Double or Nothing. So putting Jungle Boy in this spot was never a gamble. He's going to come through on Saturday night."