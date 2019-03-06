AEW’s Jungle Boy Posts Tribute to His Late Father Luke Perry

Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale star Luke Perry died at the age of 52 on Monday when he suffered a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles.

Perry’s son, Jack Perry, has made a name for himself in recent years in the independent wrestling scene as Jungle Boy. The All Elite Wrestling star took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a heartfelt tribute to his father.

He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” Jack wrote. “He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud. I love you Dad.”

In 2019 alone Jack has already appeared in seven different promotions, most notably Bar Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. TMZ reported on Tuesday that Jack had pulled out of Bar Wrestling’s upcoming show on March 13.

Jack’s sister and Luke’s daughter Sophie posted a tribute of her own on Tuesday.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me,” she wrote. “Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Jungle Boy’s involvement in AEW’s first official event, Double or Nothing, has yet to be announced.

