AEW Fans Love Seeing Juventud Guerrera Back on TNT
Former WCW and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Juventud Guerrera made his return to TNT this week to face Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. Guerrera came up short in the match (and there were a few missed moves early on), but fans were still thrilled to see "The Juice" back on the national stage so many years after WCW had closed its doors. You can see some of the best reactions to Guerrera's return below!
Following the match, which Jericho won via top rope Judas Effect, MJF announced the fourth Labour of Jericho would have Jericho taking on Wardlow with Friedman as the guest referee.
SUPER JUDAS EFFECT for the win!
Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/UguZvE7O55— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021
Props From The Boss
prevnext
Thank you to you fans who support #AEW! Thank you @IAmJericho + @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 for a great match! We’re LIVE NOW on TNT with a stacked card tonight for #AEWDynamite Homecoming! We’ve been the #1 show on cable 3 straight Wednesdays thanks to you, & tonight’s another great show!— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 5, 2021
Welcome to Monday Nitro
prevnext
Jericho vs. Juventud opening the show. Nitro is BACK! #AEWDynamite— Ross W Berman IV (@RossWBermanIV) August 5, 2021
The Juice is Loose!
prevnext
FINALLY... The Juice @JUVENTUDGUERRE2 has returned to wrestling on TNT! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT #AEWHomecoming pic.twitter.com/oCL9T8QQ16— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) August 5, 2021
Put Him Down!
prevnext
Jericho seeing Juvi wearing a mask despite unmasking him in 1998.. pic.twitter.com/fXwtDSlJmU— WrestlingShouldBeFun (@WSBFun) August 5, 2021
Tears
prevnext
Juvi shaking his head at the ropes and letting all that water fly on TNT again pic.twitter.com/RdC9Kl1hvv— 🐯JUVI DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) August 5, 2021
Believe It
prevnext
I can't believe I'm watching Juvi on on national television again. #AEWDynamite— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 5, 2021
Everybody is a Kid to JR
prev
JR calling Juvi "that kid" has me 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#AEWDynamite— Mr. Warren Hayes (@MrWarrenHayes) August 5, 2021