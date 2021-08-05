AEW Fans Love Seeing Juventud Guerrera Back on TNT

Former WCW and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Juventud Guerrera made his return to TNT this week to face Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite. Guerrera came up short in the match (and there were a few missed moves early on), but fans were still thrilled to see "The Juice" back on the national stage so many years after WCW had closed its doors. You can see some of the best reactions to Guerrera's return below!

Following the match, which Jericho won via top rope Judas Effect, MJF announced the fourth Labour of Jericho would have Jericho taking on Wardlow with Friedman as the guest referee.