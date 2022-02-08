Two Former WWE Stars Might Have Just Spoiled Their AEW Arrival

AEW is teasing a surprise debut for this week’s AEW Dynamite, but the surprise might have accidentally been spoiled. Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett (now going by Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux again) took part in an autograph signing this week and a clip has emerged from the signing where Bordeaux seems to indicate Kross will be at this week’s AEW Dynamite in Atlantic City.

The host can be heard offscreen saying, “Maybe you’ll be in Atlantic City, who knows?” Kross played it off by staring at the camera, while Bordeaux said, “Oh, is that…?” Kross immediately looks at her, prompting her to nervously start laughing. He responds with “Holy s—” over and over. You can see the full clip here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kross recently had the 90-day “No Compete” clause in his WWE contract expire following his WWE release last November. He has also talked about the possibility of joining AEW in recent interviews. If Kross were to join AEW, he’d be the fifth former NXT Champion to do so alongside Malakia Black, Andrade El Idolo, PAC and Adam Cole.

“For me, I feel like the fit would be just as identically good before I signed with WWE as it would be now because I am always looking to integrate and create things that are not present within the programming,” Kross told CBS Sports last week. “I don’t say that in a derogatory way. I just mean that typically how I approach things is: I look at what’s on the show, I look at how everyone is introducing ideas and concepts into the program, and I go, ‘What’s something that I can do that no one else is doing.’ I think that’s the best way to improve a show. Every single person that is part of a show should be attempting to contribute something from their individual standpoint to improve the entire show. So, there are things that haven’t been done yet or haven’t been done at all or I don’t think will be done that I can do. On that front, it looks very good to me.”

“2020 to now has been a challenging period in human history,” Kross wrote in a recent Instagram post. “I hope I was able to cast some relief for people during these times. You all brought me to life everyday and motivated me to find the best version of myself for YOU. As for the future…What you see next may disturb you, As I will not return in peace.”