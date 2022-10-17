AEW's Kenny Omega Blocked From Wrestling Appearance Due to "Legal Issues"

Even six weeks removed from AEW All Out, the wrestling world is still feeling the effects of the backstage fight between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Following his uncensored rant at the AEW All Out press conference, Punk was confronted by Omega and the Bucks in his locker room. Punk, alongside trainer Ace Steel, reportedly got into a physical altercation with Omega and the Bucks, although it remains unclear as to who started the fight. The lack of clarity forced AEW to hire an independent firm to conduct a third-party investigation into the matter. As of this writing, the five aforementioned men have all been interviewed, but one "uncooperative" party's threats of "legal action" has stalled the investigation's conclusion.

While this hold up has affected AEW the strongest, the consequences of the backstage fight have now made their way to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Speaking on his podcast Keepin it 100, AAA Head of Talent Relations Konnan revealed he requested a video message from Omega for this past weekend's AAA Triplemania XXX, but he couldn't send one in due to "legal issues."

"I don't think it does any good for you to go out there and say, 'No comment, no comment,' and I know there are some legal issues because I actually asked Kenny Omega if he could send me a video for Triplemania," Konnan said (h/t Fightful). "[Directed at] whoever wins between the Vikingo and Fenix because, you know, he's the number one contender. He goes, 'I still can't because of legal issues.' So there is something legal going on."

Omega has worked with AAA since 2019 and reigned as AAA Mega Champion for a record 765 days. That reign would end prematurely as Omega was forced to vacate the title in November 2021 due to injuries. Considering that he never officially lost the title, Omega is still entitled to another championship match.

This comes one month after rumors swirled that AAA wanted Omega to wrestle current AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA Triplemania XXX: Mexico City, but were unable to book the match. Konnan claimed that Omega was scheduled to work the event, but other reports said that he was never booked.

Elsewhere on Triplemania, WWE star Rey Mysterio appeared via video message to show gratitude to AAA, while AEW stars Fenix, Pentagon Jr., and Brian Cage wrestled on the card.