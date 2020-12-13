Kenny Omega Appears at Impact's Final Resolution, Retains AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania

✖

Kenny Omega wound up having an incredibly eventful Saturday night. During Impact Wrestling's Final Resolution pay-per-view the reigning AEW World Champion once again appeared "outside the arena" in his tour bus. The segment saw him reunite with fellow former Bullet Club member Karl Anderson as the pair reflected on some of their favorite memories working together. Both Omega and Don Callis managed to rile Anderson up, saying that the "Machine Gun" shouldn't have any trouble beating Ethan Page later in the show. Anderson wound up winning his match in 12 minutes.

Impact has already confirmed Omega will be back on the show this coming Tuesday. Dave Meltzer reported in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show is gradually building up to a match for Omega inside an Impact Wrestling ring, but his opponent has yet to be revealed.

.@MachineGunKA and @KennyOmegamanX reunited for the first time in YEARS but Omega wants to see the Machine Gun of old. #IMPACTonAXSTV @TheDonCallis pic.twitter.com/eHTZwGAOIh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 13, 2020

Since Final Resolution had already been taped, Omega was free to appear at TripleMania XXVIII in Mexico City later in the evening. "The Cleaner" successfully retained his AAA Mega Championship, defeating Laredo Kid with a One-Winged Angel from the second rope.

On top of his Impact appearance, Omega will face Joey Janela on this week's AEW Dynamite in a No Disqualification, Anything Goes Match. Janela was originally supposed to face Omega in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament but had to be pulled from the match due to COVID-19 precautions.

Omega won the Eliminator Tournament to become #1 contender to the #AEW World Title. His scheduled quarterfinals opponent Joey Janela couldn’t participate due to safety protocols. Now Janela can earn a title shot with a win on Wednesday in his preferred element No DQ Anything Goes pic.twitter.com/l0t0L61wau — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 12, 2020

