Kenny Omega is Bringing the Impact World Championship to AEW Dynamite

✖

Kenny Omega made history at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view this past Sunday by beating Rich Swann to claim the Impact World Championship. "The Cleaner" now holds three world titles at the same time (AEW, Impact and Lucha Libre AAA), and it was confirmed on Wednesday morning that he'll be bringing the Impact title with him to this week's AEW Dynamite. Omega is reportedly slotted to defend the Impact title at their next Impact Plus event on May 15 (Under Siege) and the Slammiversary pay-per-view in July. It's unclear when he'll defend the AEW title next, but the Double or Nothing pay-per-view is currently scheduled for May 30.

But while Omega and a number of AEW stars and officials have popped up on Impact numerous times over the past few months, nobody besides The Good Brothers has made the jump from Impact to AEW. The Omega vs. Swann title match wasn't even officially hyped on last week's show beyond a commercial for the event during one of the breaks. AEW president Tony Khan explained why on Busted Open Radio last week.

"People have asked me why I haven't gone out and spent a lot of money on promoting [Rebellion]. It's when I've gone to your guys' show to promote my cards, I've had to pay and buy ads. It's kind of on [Impact]. But here's a little free ad from me — Kenny Omega is coming up this weekend to Impact Wrestling. He's going to be wrestling for the world title. It's possible Rich Swann could be the AEW World Champion next week. It's also quite possible Kenny Omega will be the Impact Champion, the AAA Champion and, of course, the AEW Champion. But we shall see next week."

Could Omega win the title spark a response from the Nashville-based promotion this week? Only time will tell.

Here's what the full lineup for this week's Dynamite includes: