Kenny Omega Gloats After Winning the AEW World Championship

Kenny Omega didn't have the chance to speak after he won the AEW World Championship on Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming special, but a day later he's ready to rub it in everyone's faces. Omega ended Jon Moxley's record-setting championship reign after Don Callis carefully passed him a microphone, which he used to bash Mox over the head. Four V-Triggers and a One-Winged Angel later and "The Cleaner" was in possession of the company's top prize.

Callis then assisted Omega in fleeing the building before telling Alex Marvez that the two would explain everything... on Impact Wrestling next Tuesday. Omega echoed that sentiment by posting a photo of himself holding the championship, writing "See you Tuesday" on Instagram. He then moved over to Twitter.

You’ve got it all wrong. I’m just a lowly Executive Best Wrestler of all time. That’s kinda why I win everything everywhere. That’s how life works. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 3, 2020

The only power I have is to make you cry. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 3, 2020

The Young Bucks gave an interview on Thursday with the Living the Gimmick Podcast, where they revealed this new partnership with Impact was something they had been working on for years.

"Two years ago, this is something Nick and I actually brought up and we wanted to get this going," Matt said. "And for whatever reason, it just didn't work out. I don't know if that was more on our side or what, but we just couldn't get everyone to agree on what the creative would be. But when Nick and I were stopping at all the indy shows and popping up at shows, going to AAA and Mexico, that was one of the suggestions we had was what if we show up in Impact? This is something we've been whispering in Tony Khan's ear for two years. So we're all about collaboration and partnering with everyone and working together. This is what we've always done. Even back when we were with Ring of Honor and we got the Hardys to come in when they were apart of Impact, that was also apart of our plan. So this is something that we truly wanted to do for a very, very long time. And I guess the timing was right and we got done."

"It's still so early, I don't think we, all of us, collectively know what this means," he continued. I think we're just dipping our toes in right now and we're going to see what we can get out of it. But there are immediate plans that I can't exactly just give away right now. But my dream, if I had it my way, I just think about the possible dream matches. People are already hitting me up like, 'Oh my god, can you imagine if it was the Young Bucks and the Motor City Machine Guns 10 years later?' How can you not jump ahead and fantasize and fantasy book?"