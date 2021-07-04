Injury Update on AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

✖

News broke last month via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Kenny Omega was dealing with multiple injuries while still holding the AEW, Impact and AAA Mega Championships. However, in a new report from the same outlet, there appears to be some good news on that front. Dave Meltzer reported Omega is "feeling a lot better recently" thanks to stem cell treatment and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy. He's reportedly been dealing with an athletic hernia and a bone bruise near his tailbone, but those treatments have made "a world of difference."

Omega has wrestled 19 times in AEW and Impact since the start of the year and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. He'll defend the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17, will face Andrade El Idolo for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXIX on Aug 14 and will likely defend his AEW title at least one more time between now and All Out in September. The latest edition of AEW Dynamite saw "The Cleaner" tease his long-awaited title match with Hangman Page while encountering The Dark Order.

Has the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Found is Next Challenger? | AEW Dynamite, 6/30/21https://t.co/2LOA06hg5W pic.twitter.com/deAZmdTVHV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 4, 2021

Omega has openly admitted he's been working with injuries both in interviews and on Being The Elite.

"It's a blessing but a curse," Omega said while on Wrestling With The Week. "As champion, you get some high-quality matches, you become the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there's a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and your psychological health as well. There's just a lot that goes into being a champion.t's cool to look at pictures and be like, 'wow, look at all these belts,' but then I think, 'Man, I have to defend these. I've got to make time to defend these. I have to be that guy for the company somehow. And you just count the days and weeks that you're available to do it. It's requiring a lot of multi-tasking. But I'm still hanging on. And I can do it right now, so I'm going to do it. It may be my last hurrah, but I'm going to do it."