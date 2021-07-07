Here's Who Inspired Kenny Omega's New Look on AEW Dynamite

✖

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks popped up on AEW Dynamite last week with impressive new mustaches, leading to Jim Ross openly saying the Bucks looked like old adult film stars while fans on social media compared Omega to Triple H's early 2000s look. It was later revealed on Being The Elite that Brandon Cutler came up with the idea, and it wasn't until days later that Omega confirmed his mutton chops were inspired by NWA legend Harley Race.

Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 4, 2021

Omega appeared in a suit during the show, boasting that there was nobody left in AEW who was a worthy challenger for his AEW World Championship. The Dark Order then appeared and teased Hangman Page challenging for the title, but Omega laughed them off. That angle was followed-up on BTE, with the Bucks banning The Dark Order from the show while Page was out of the room.

Hey @sammyguevara, my name is Colt & I’m part of a group called The Dark Order.

Our group includes a nine year old & a recreational party drug user.

We’re looking for an opportunity.

DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/j7x8gUN811 — Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) July 5, 2021

On top of whatever program he has in AEW next, Omega still has to defend the Impact World Championship and the AAA Mega Championship in the near future. He'll face Sami Callihan at Impact's Slammiversary on July 17, followed by Andrade El Idolo at Triplemania on Aug. 14.

"It's a blessing but a curse," Omega said while on Wrestling With The Week while holding multiple world titles despite ongoing injuries "As champion, you get some high-quality matches, you become the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there's a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and your psychological health as well. There's just a lot that goes into being a champion.t's cool to look at pictures and be like, 'wow, look at all these belts,' but then I think, 'Man, I have to defend these. I've got to make time to defend these. I have to be that guy for the company somehow. And you just count the days and weeks that you're available to do it. It's requiring a lot of multi-tasking. But I'm still hanging on. And I can do it right now, so I'm going to do it. It may be my last hurrah, but I'm going to do it."