Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay Unleashed Scathing Promos After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay have been trading shots for years on social media and in interviews and they'll finally share the ring on next week's AEW Dynamite in the semifinals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. Omega and The Young Bucks had a staredown with The United Empire as Dynamite went off the air this week. But the confrontation didn't stop there as each cut a promo on the other once the cameras stopped rolling.

"I didn't know 'The Cleaner' was a p—," Ospreay said after Omega patronized him in front of the crowd. "Fill your shoes? The way I see things is the short time I've been in New Japan you've done and more, you fragile b—. Kenny Omega was wearing a t-shirt when he came back. What's the matter, hiding that belly of yours? Are the abs gone brother? Is that what it is? Look at you, covered in tape. I just did the G1, went to the final, another five stars. While I've been working, you've been sitting down and getting the Young Bucks to wipe your a—. Face it, you guys have built a wonderful empire here, but it wouldn't be this good because you invited me to come over here. Money where your mouth is. Next week, United Empire vs. The Elite."

Omega fired back by once again talking about how Ospreay has failed to match his accomplishments in New Japan — "Since we're going to play a little hard ball and since there is absolutely no way anyone is going to see or hear any of this. You wanna talk about doing everything I've done except doing more and sooner. That could be true except the only difference is, I did it in front of full, sold-out crowds and you did a G1 Final in front of what, 3,000 people?

"After the hardships that I faced to give people like you an opportunity, Will, you would think that maybe you'd be able to do a little more with it. And one man's opinion doesn't mean much to me, Will. None of these people know any of your matches. None of these people even know you. I introduced them to you. I introduced them to you, yeah, a lot like I introduced you to the heavyweight scene in New Japan. I never got one thank you from you, Will. Not even one, and here you are talking a whole lot of shit in front of all these people thinking you're a real tough guy because you wrestled five matches in five days on a couple of indies and a couple of lower card New Japan guys," he continued. "And yeah, you lost to (Kazuchika) Okada, big deal. I've lost to Okada too, but I've also beaten Okada on the biggest stage of them all. And guess what? That match that I'm talking about, that's the one everyone calls the best one of all time, something that no one says about your matches. In fact, no can even remember your matches... You see Will, I gave you the impossible task of filling my shoes. Maybe I shouldn't have given you a pair of shoes when you still haven't grown out of your diapers."

