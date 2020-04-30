Lance Archer Violently Beats Dustin Rhodes, Will Face Cody Rhodes for TNT Championship at Double or Nothing

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer closed out AEW Dynamite this week by winning the second semifinal match in the TNT Championship tournament. The big took on the crafty veteran Dustin Rhodes, but was able to bust his head open early on and spent the rest of the match punishing the former WWE star. The final minutes of the match saw Archer rip off one of the top turnbuckles and repeatedly bash Rhodes' face against it. Both Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall ran out and teased throwing in the towel on Dustin's behalf, but Archer dragged him back towards the center of the rin and bashed his head against the canvas before holding him down for the pin.

Archer then stared down Cody afterwards, indicating that he'll be his next victim. Archer and "The American Nightmare" will face each other in the tournament finals at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23, and the winner will be crowned the company's first TNT Champion.

This story is developing...

