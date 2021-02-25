Lance Archer Punches His Ticket to AEW Revolution, Updated Card
"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer punched his ticket to the Face of the Revolution at AEW's upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on Wednesday night, beating Rey Fenix in Dynamite's main event. The bout saw Fenix land some incredible aerial moves (including one where he leaped over Jake "The Snake" Roberts), but Archer eventually put him away with his Blackout finisher.
Archer now joins Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero Miedo as four of the competitors in the six-man ladder match. The big man famously made it to the finals of the eight-man tournament that crowned the inaugural TNT Champion, but lost to Cody Rhodes in the finals at last year's Double or Nothing.
Down the ramp, over Jake the Snake, onto Lance Archer... nothin' but net. @ReyFenixMx 🔥 #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/wGBLZMRfc2— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) February 25, 2021
A few more matches were added to the Revolution card this week, including a tag team battle royale and a tag match involving Miro, Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.
Check out the updated Revolution card below. The event will take place inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville on March 7.
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Women's Eliminator Tournament Winner
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (Street Fight)
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster/10 vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT title match)
- Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor
- Casino Tag Team Royale (Bear Country vs. Silver & Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight