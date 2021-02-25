Lance Archer Punches His Ticket to AEW Revolution, Updated Card

✖

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer punched his ticket to the Face of the Revolution at AEW's upcoming Revolution pay-per-view on Wednesday night, beating Rey Fenix in Dynamite's main event. The bout saw Fenix land some incredible aerial moves (including one where he leaped over Jake "The Snake" Roberts), but Archer eventually put him away with his Blackout finisher.

Archer now joins Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky and Penta El Zero Miedo as four of the competitors in the six-man ladder match. The big man famously made it to the finals of the eight-man tournament that crowned the inaugural TNT Champion, but lost to Cody Rhodes in the finals at last year's Double or Nothing.

A few more matches were added to the Revolution card this week, including a tag team battle royale and a tag match involving Miro, Kip Sabian, Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor.

Check out the updated Revolution card below. The event will take place inside Daily's Place in Jacksonville on March 7.