Latest Update on Lio Rush's Status With AEW, New Japan

AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on Sunday night saw Lio Rush make a surprise appearance as the 21st entrant into the Casino Battle Royale. The former WWE NXT Champion didn't last long in the match (getting eliminated by Matt Hardy and Private Party) but it looks like his time in the Jacksonville promotion is far from over. Tony Khan talked about his status in the event's post-show media scrum, saying (via Cageside Seats), "I haven't got pen to paper but Lio and I have a handshake where he can work here and New Japan. He wanted to keep working here and I think we've worked something good out on a handshake. I think he has a handshake with New Japan too and that's what we've been doing and it's been pretty good. I think it's a good way to work. So far, so good."

PWInsider then reported on Tuesday that Rush had signed a deal with New Japan Pro-Wrestling that would allow him to continue working on NJPW Strong, AEW and MLW.

Rarely am i speechless, but damn did this feel good. The Man Of The Hour is here! #AEWDoN #AEW #LioRush https://t.co/e5AajYDu4D — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) May 31, 2021

Sunday's event also saw WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry sign with the company as a commentator for the upcoming AEW Rampage series. Henry and Rush had a heavily publicized feud in 2019-2020, and Rush confirmed the pair spoke backstage at Daily's Place.

Rush wrote, "For those of you wondering....Yes me and Mark Henry had a long in depth conversation last night. Looking forward to the future."

