Luke Harper, Now Brodie Lee, Revealed as The Dark Order’s Exalted One

The Dark Order lived up to its promise on this week’s AEW Dynamite when the faction’s leader, The Exalted One, revealed himself. While many fans thought it would be Matt Hardy thanks to the many (many!) hints on social media, his identity turned out to be another former WWE Superstar in Luke Harper, now going by his old independent wrestling name Brodie Lee. Midway through the show Evil Uno and Stu Grayson appeared in the ring and hyped their leader’s arrival, only for Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian to interrupt them and claim the Exalted One wasn’t real.

However, a message from the big screen suddenly started playing, and a distorted voice could be heard. A hooded figure revealed himself to be Lee, who cut a promo about how Daniels “wasn’t the first delusional old man” that couldn’t see his potential.

Lee then appeared in the ring and teased hitting Daniels with a Sister Abigail, only to push him away and deliver a discus clothesline. The former Intercontinental Champion then posed with the rest of the faction.

This story is developing…