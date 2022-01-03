Malakai Black Teases House of Black Arrival on This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black has been teasing the formation of his own faction — The House of Black — for the past few weeks. Based off his latest Instagram post, the first new member will appear on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The episode will feature Black taking on Brian Pillman Jr., and the former NXT Champion wrote in his cryptic post, “The color will reveal the hidden. Wednesday two with a third to come.” Many believe the arrival will be Brody King, a former Ring of Honor star who now finds himself a free agent following ROH’s hiatus.

He and Black are already tag team champions over in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and one of Black’s promos had him whispering to one of his followers, “Now you are so much more than a King.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black spoke with ComicBook last month and went into detail about the different aspects of his complex persona. One of the biggest questions he answered was the symbolism surrounding his deteriorating black eye.

“A lot of people started really digging through my old stuff and really found a bunch of really cool creative things,” Black said. “They haven’t completely discovered everything that I’ve did already with Malakai or am doing as Malakai. But, one of the things that I can tell you is that when I released ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’ little movie, video trailer, teaser, whatever you want to call it. There’s a funny thing where a lot of people thought that it was a dig towards my former employer, but it was actually not at all. It was a creative way for me to ease out of Aleister and move into a different realm. The idea behind it is that this greater entity known as Moloch or Malakai in this case, this messenger, orchestrated this whole idea that Tom was in a, what’s the best word to describe this, had this episode that lasted almost five years wherein he believed that he was Aleister and that he believed that he was a fallen angel with memory loss or Lucifer or Satan, however you want to call it.

“He had this episode, this manic episode, where actually it was Malakai who orchestrated all of this and through the injury in his eye was able to kind of like fracture apart in being able to manifest himself through the eye,” he continued. “That’s also why this thing on my face keeps growing and growing because he becomes stronger and stronger, and it reacts to certain events and certain happenings. So in a way, it’s a continuation, but at the same time, there’s a layer above the layers. I’ve said this and I’ve referenced this many, many times for me, wrestling is a lot more than just us versus them or you versus me. It’s a creative outlet for me. Some like it, some don’t. I don’t care. It’s about what I want to do and clearly what I do works. A lot of people are intrigued by it. Sure, people are not going to be intrigued by it. That’s fine. It’s a part of like this, I dove into a sea of what can I do with this? I’m still swimming down to whatever I can find, like the bottom of things. I keep discovering new things and keep discovering new layers and ideas that I find interesting that I feel that I can stick on to this character and create this character. It becomes its own universe in a way. It’s just a very creative outlet.”