Matt Hardy's First AEW Match Booked for Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy made his surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling back in mid-March, right before AEW was forced to move Dynamite tapings out of Daily's Place in Jacksonville. At the time Hardy was there to announce he would be siding with The Elite in an upcoming Blood & Guts (WarGames) match between the faction and The Inner Circle, and the following week he came to blows with its leader Chris Jericho after refusing his offer to switch sides. Since then Hardy has been stuck at his home in Cameron, North Carolina, and hasn't been featured on AEW television aside from video packages.

However with AEW going back to airing live episodes of Dynamite next week, it looks like Hardy will finally get to make his in-ring debut. It was announced near the end of this week's episode that Hardy will team with Kenny Omega to face Jericho and Sammy Guevara (Le Sex Gods) in a Street Fight.

Next Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, the DESTRUCTION of The Circle that is Internal BEGINS! I’m thrilled to be teaming with The Machine that creates the Best Bouts, @KennyOmegamanX. pic.twitter.com/vbzgmiCO6q — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 30, 2020

The show will also feature Cody Rhodes vs. Joey Janela, MJF's return from "injury" as well as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley's first appearance since retaining his championship against Jake Hager.

After turning down multiple offers to sign a new deal, Hardy's contract with WWE expired in early March. He then went on Busted Open Radio and explained why he chose to leave.

"I am very grateful, as I've said in my videos, 'Thoughts from the Throne,' that I announced my contract had expired," Hardy said. "If it wasn't for Vince McMahon giving me an opportunity 20-plus years ago, I wouldn't have had this life that I have. So I will always be grateful for that. Even if there's things later on that we didn't see eye-to-eye on, it is what it is, that's business.

"When it comes to Vince and the WWE in some feels, I've kind of aged out. And I think my brand of entertainment and the way I feel like I have to be utilized isn't one of their priorities. And that's fine and I get that. I understand that, and that's no issue," he continued, adding that he was happy he was given the opportunity to come back. "Nothing against them, it was just time for me to go somewhere else where I want to maximize and optimize my creativity."

