AEW's Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Welcome Their Fourth Child

AEW star Matt Hardy and his wife, Rebecca Hardy, welcomed their fourth child — Ever "Eevee" Moore Hardy — on Sunday. The pair confirmed the news with US Weekly, telling the outlet, "Eevee was born at home at 5:18 p.m., weighing 6lbs, 8oz," the pair told Us on Tuesday, July 13, noting that their daughter was 20 inches long. "[She was] lovingly welcomed by Mom and Dad and surrounded by a team of professional midwives and doulas ... outdoors, during a rainstorm."

The pair also shared a photo of themselves holding their daughter alongside their three sons — Maxel (6), Wolfgang (4) and Bartholomew (19 months).

"I love this photo," Hardy wrote on Instagram while sharing it. "When I first saw it, this is what I genuinely said to my wife, "Whoa, we've made SO many people!"

Hardy has been a member of the AEW roster for over a year after opting to leave the WWE last March. And while his brother Jeff remains with the company, Matt is optimistic the pair will retire by working together as The Hardy Boyz again in the future.

"The gimmick I would like to end my career on, and I'm pretty confident in saying this, I would like to finish my career teaming with my brother as the Hardy Boyz," Hardy said during a recent Twitch stream. "Real life Matt and real life Jeff just doing our thing. That is, I feel like, a beautiful way to tie up a career. It's probably going to be 30 years for both of us, probably over 30 years when it's all said and done. To go out the way you came in, that's super cool. I would like to finish my career with Jeff Hardy, my brother, as a team.

"To correct the record, I would love to have Jeff Hardy come to AEW just so we could team together and there's a lot of great teams there," he added. "A proper Hardy Boyz vs. The Young Bucks feud would be amazing."

