Mike Tyson Announced for AEW Double or Nothing

Boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will make his return to the world of pro wrestling at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 23. On this week's AEW Dynamite it was announced that Tyson will appear at the show to award the new TNT Championship belt to the winner of the Cody Rhodes vs. Lance Archer match. The title is AEW's newest prize, and the Rhodes/Archer match marks the finals of an eight-man tournament that has spanned the past month.

"Iron Mike" was famously involved in the WrestleMania XIV WWF Champiosnhip match between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 for his involvement in the iconic angle.

Tyson has made headlines in recent weeks by showing off his impressive training regiment and hinting at a return to boxing. The 53-year-old has 56 fights to his name, but has not competed since 2005.

Here's the latest on the Double or Nothing card:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee

TNT Championship: Cody vs. Lance Arhcer

AEW Women's World Championship: Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida (No Disqualification, No Countout Match)

Casino Ladder Match (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match): Daby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix vs. TBA

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

The Elite vs. The Inner Circle (Stadium Stampede Match)

(Kickoff) Private Party vs. Best Friends (Winner Gets AEW World Tag Team Championship Match)

