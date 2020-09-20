More Details on Miro's Contract With AEW

✖

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now going by Miro, made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling on the Sept. 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. "The Best Man" has yet to compete in a match, but fans are already excited to see the former United States Champion potentially thrive in a new environment. A new report via Fightful dropped over the weekend providing more details on Miro's relationship with the company, confirming he has signed a "long-term" contract.

"AEW sources have confirmed that Miro, the former Rusev, does have a contract with the company," Sean Ross Sapp reported. "Fightful has learned that talks have been ongoing for quite a while, and we were told that the deal was 'long term pending an option on the deal.'"

The report also states Miro is allowed to work for New Japan Pro Wrestling and various independent promotions, but they can't have televised product here in the United States.

"Despite signing a contract, I am not restricted to AEW alone. While I am not going to name any promotions, I'll just say I'm allowed to work in different countries. Maybe a country where the sun rises? You'll just have to wait and see," Miro said during a recent Twitch stream, while also stating working in Japan has been a lifelong dream.

"Sometimes when God says, Miro you're going to live all your dreams, you just got to keep the faith. That's why when I got released, I had zero doubt that I would be able to go to AEW and work in different places."

Since launching as a promotion, AEW has allowed stars like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho to work in New Japan as long as they don't appear on a televised show in the US.

AEW will have two episodes of Dynamite this week — a one-hour "Late Night Dynamite" following Tuesday night's NBA Western Conference Finals game and the usual two-hour Dynamite on Wednesday night. Check out the full cards for both shows below: