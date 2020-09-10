Wrestling Fans Are Thrilled to See Miro Join AEW

This week's AEW Dynamite had a pleasant surprise for wrestling fans, as former WWE Superstar Rusev — now going by Miro — made his arrival for the company. The former United States Champion was released by the company back in mid-April, despite being a fan favorite for his "Rusev Day" persona. "The Best Man" wasted no time taking shots at his former employers, saying he was done going after brass rings. Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the big move, and speculate over just how well the Bulgarian star could do in his new home.

What do you think of Miro's arrival in AEW? Do you think he'll be a future AEW World Champion! Share your thoughts in the comments and check out some of the best reactions in the list below!