Wrestling Fans Are Thrilled to See Miro Join AEW
This week's AEW Dynamite had a pleasant surprise for wrestling fans, as former WWE Superstar Rusev — now going by Miro — made his arrival for the company. The former United States Champion was released by the company back in mid-April, despite being a fan favorite for his "Rusev Day" persona. "The Best Man" wasted no time taking shots at his former employers, saying he was done going after brass rings. Fans quickly took to social media to celebrate the big move, and speculate over just how well the Bulgarian star could do in his new home.
What do you think of Miro's arrival in AEW? Do you think he'll be a future AEW World Champion! Share your thoughts in the comments and check out some of the best reactions in the list below!
Welcome to the team...#Miro is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/SEYxAnAacJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 10, 2020
OMG MIRO IS ALL ELITE!!! RIP RUSEV!! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Oz3e7OYRwx— Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) September 10, 2020
MIRO DAYYYYYYYY #TheBestMan #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0JpQR8RJcw— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) September 10, 2020
"You can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass!"— GIFSkull IV - Banned Soon Due to False DMCA Spam (@GifSkullIV) September 10, 2020
- Miro#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Zu2I5gqZWW
WOW !!!! #AEW RUSEV Tells @VinceMcMahon to SHOVE THE BRASS ring Up his ASS !!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SPbghOQZh5— JCSOfficial (@JcsCommentary) September 10, 2020
The thing I like about AEW is they keep surprises as fucking surprises and they don't announce it for a ratings boost.
No one expected Rusev.
Well played AEW. Well played.#AEWDynamite— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) September 10, 2020
Talk about a needle-shifting talent.
If people aren’t already watching AEW, Miro - formerly known as Rusev - is the man to get those eyes on the product.#AEWDynamite— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 10, 2020
Of everyone that deserves their "Fuck WWE" promo it's probably Miro. But anyway, look at this fit. The blonde hair. The Gucci shirt. Skin on point. Give him the belt right now.— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) September 10, 2020
It's going to be a great Miro Day when he wins the AEW World Championship #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/W23Oga7WaM— Alastair McKenzie🏴 (@mckenzieas93V2) September 10, 2020